Business EVN kicks off circuit-3 500kV transmission line sections Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and its National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) on January 18 simultaneously began the construction of various 500kV circuit-3 transmission lines in the provinces of Ha Tinh, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, and Thai Binh.

Business Vietnam-US net-zero workshop looks to green manufacturing The US-Vietnam Getting to Net-Zero Workshop: Industrial Manufacturing Decarbonisation took place in the southern province of Binh Duong on January 18.

Business Petrol prices up in latest adjustment Retail prices of petrol were revised up in the latest adjustment on January 18 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam plays constructive role in IPEF discussions: US Ambassador Vietnam has been a very good partner of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) launched by the United States in May 2022, and the country has been playing a constructive role in the IPEF discussions, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper spoke to the Vietnam News Agency.