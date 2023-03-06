World Singapore manufacturing activity inches up in February Singapore’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) inched up 0.2 point in February to 50 after five straight months of contraction, data from the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) showed.

World Malaysia steps up flood prevention, control Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has pledged to push ahead with flood mitigation projects, especially in the state of Johor, starting June.

World Vietnam contributes to building UN instrument for marine biological diversity The fifth session of the Intergovernmental Conference on an international legally binding instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction concluded in New York on March 5, with participants reaching an agreement on the instrument.