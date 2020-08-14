Business Early warning system on trade defence to be built The Ministry of Industry and Trade has just issued an action programme to implement an early warning system on trade defence.

Business Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said on August 13.

Business Construction of Vietnam-Thailand wind power plant underway Construction of the V1-2 wind power plant - a joint venture between the Truong Thanh Vietnam Group and the Thai-based Sermsang Power Corporation Public Company Limited - kicked off in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh on August 14.

Business Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.