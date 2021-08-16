Gift giving in Bac Lieu (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 16 signed the Prime Minister’s Dispatch No.1081/CD-TTG on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Under the dispatch, the PM asked the People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces under social distancing order in accordance with Directive No.16/CT-TTg to actively decide whether to continue with distancing measures in line with the directive based on local realities.

Localities were required to ensure food, housing and medical support for residents so that they could rest assured to stay in place and follow prevention and control measures.

Cities and provinces under social distancing must reach consensus with localities concerned to receive and welcome those wishing to return to their native homes, with priority given to pregnant women and those with small children, as well as assist firms in safe production.

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed Decision No.1409/QD-TTg directing the Finance Ministry to allocate over 4,100 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to the southern provinces of Binh Phuoc, Bac Lieu and Soc Trang in support of residents hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, Binh Phuoc will receive more than 559 tonnes, Bac Lieu over 636 tonnes and Soc Trang over 2,921 tonnes.

Authorities of Binh Phuoc, Bac Lieu and Soc Trang must be responsible for accuracy of data provided by them and support for the right persons in line with regulations./.