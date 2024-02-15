Tours Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist area: “Ha Long Bay on land” Tam Coc in Ninh Binh province is some 90 km south of Hanoi and one of the most spectacular tourist attractions in Vietnam. In the ripening rice season, from late May to early June, the scenic spot leaves a deep impression on visitors with the yellow-green of the rice extending from the edge of rocky mountains to the banks of rivers.

Travel Da Lat enjoys growth in tourist arrivals during Tet holiday The resort city of Da Lat welcomed about 153,000 tourist arrivals from February 8 to 12, the first five days of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, rising 22.4% year on year, reported the municipal People’s Committee.

Travel Ha Long port welcomes first int'l cruise ship in the Year of the Dragon Chinese-flagged cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun carrying 600 passengers docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on February 13 (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year)., bringing 600 visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.