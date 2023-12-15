Environment Kon Tum Plateau seeks UNESCO recognition as World Biosphere Reserve The People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum has asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to provide technical support in developing a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition for its Kon Tum plateau as a World Biosphere Reserve.

Business Measures sought to increase localisation rate in wind, solar power development Experts sought measures to increase the localisation rate in wind and solar power development in Vietnam during a conference in Hanoi on December 14, aiming to realise the Party and State’s orientations and policies regarding technology application, transfer and development in the energy industry.

Environment Rare sea turtle rescued in Quang Tri province An endangered turtle weighing about 40 kg with a length of 80 cm and a width of 55 cm was caught in the net of fishermen in the central province of Quang Tri on December 14.

Environment Winners of green consumption competition awarded in Vietnam Winners of the competition on green consumption and plastic pollution reduction initiatives were announced at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in Vietnam on December 13.