Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control with localities nationwide on February 19 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has called on localities to identify scenarios to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chairing a teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control with localities nationwide on February 19, Long, who is also permanent deputy head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said the Politburo has advocated considering the fight against the pandemic a key and prioritised task in the first quarter of 2021 and a long-term mission.



The ongoing third COVID-19 outbreak is more complex due to the faster spread of a new variant from the UK. He called on northern Hai Duong province to continue its prevention and control measures while other localities must remain vigilant.



The committee and the Ministry of Health requested pandemic-hit localities to fully quarantine F1 cases to prevent community transmission while working closely with the army to manage quarantine facilities.



The minister also asked localities to prepare testing plans and increase testing capacity.



Long said the ministry has submitted a report on COVID-19 vaccines to the Politburo.



In compliance with the Prime Minister’s directions, the ministry actively negotiated with organisations and companies to quickly provide vaccines to Vietnamese people, he said./.