Society War-time bomb safely removed in residential area in Quang Binh A 227-kg bomb left from the war time was safely defused in a residential in Bo Trach district, the central province of Quang Binh, the province’s military command said on March 2.

Society Quang Ninh’s Van Don airport reopens on March 3 The Ministry of Transport has decided to allow Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh reopen from 6:01am on March 3 after the COVID-19 pandemic has been put under control in the locality and the airport is safe to transport passengers.

Society First national forum held on engaging men in promoting gender equality A national forum on “Engaging Men and Boys in the Promotion of Gender Equality and the Elimination of Gender-based Violence” was held for the first time in Hanoi with 200 delegates participating both online and in person.

Society Charity house provides books, clothes for ethnic minorities in Nghe An Mong Van Thanh, a seventh-grader of Bac Ly semi-boarding school for ethnic minorities, browses second-hand books and warm clothes at the charity house in Huoi Trang 1 Village, Bac Ly Commune, the central province of Nghe An.