Lien Chieu port in central city of Da Nang (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has called for more investments to be prioritised for the logistic system in the north central and central coast regions.



This is part of the MoT’s recently-issued plan on developing modern, comprehensive and cost-effective transport that also guarantees defence and security for the north central and central coast regions by 2030, with a vision to 2045.



Under the plan, priority will be given to developing a national and international logistic system associated with seaports, airports, international border gates, key economic corridors and inter-regional trade routes in 14 provinces and cities, including Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien - Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai.



In addition to the construction of the two airports in the central provinces of Quang Tri and Binh Thuan, the ministry will upgrade nine other airports already operational in the region.



A new logistics centre will be established to facilitate freight transportation activities at Da Nang International Airport and Chu Lai Airport.





Da Nang International Airport (Photo: VNA)

The ministry also plans to develop logistics hubs at airports with an annual transportation demand exceeding 250,000 tonnes.



Enterprises will be encouraged to increase investment in container transport, modernise transport vehicles and cargo handling equipment and improve the service quality.



To achieve the above-mentioned goals, the ministry will focus on perfecting the system of legal documents related to construction investment in the form of public-private partnership, application of information technology and creating a full legal environment for the management and development of the transport market.



Priority will be given to the development of multi-modal transport on corridors, especially the North-South corridor and those linking to international seaports to increase the volume of goods transported and reduce costs. The development of the inland port system will be stepped up to facilitate the connection between modes of transport and logistics services.



The MoT will promote the linkage of transport services between modes of transport; creating favourable conditions for forming large-scale transport enterprises capable of joining domestic-international transport chains.



Regarding transportation services, the ministry will focus on improving the efficiency of transport and logistics exchanges, facilitating the connection between transport units and goods owners as well as enhancing the transparency of the transport market.



It will mobilise all resources and prioritise investment in upgrading essential infrastructure works to attract more transport enterprises.



The MoT will boost applying information technology in all fields of the transport sector as well as transport management and operation./.