Culture - Sports New Year royal rituals re-enacted at Thang Long Imperial Citadel A series of royal rituals, which used to be held on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival in the past, were re-enacted by the Thang Long-Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre in collaboration with the Thang Long Cultural Heritage Association at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on January 22.

Culture - Sports Women's team lose first game to RoK at Asian Cup The national women’s football team of Vietnam lost 0-3 to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the first match at the group stage of the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in India on January 21.

Culture - Sports Tet colours on Da Nang flower fields Flower growers in Da Nang city are busy these days on the final stages of preparing to provide flowers to Tet markets. This year, however, many have cut their output compared to previous years due to concerns about COVID-19.