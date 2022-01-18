Logo selected to mark Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties anniversary
The Republic of Korea's Embassy in Vietnam has introduced a design as the logo marking the 30th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Republic of Korea diplomatic relations.
RoK Ambassador Park Noh-wan presents the special prize to Ngo Quang Trung, who designed the logo. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) -
The logo, designed by Ngo Quang Trung, a student from the Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, features Vietnam’s Turtle Tower on Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi and the RoK’s Gwanghwamun – the main and largest gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. The tower is an icon of Hanoi, while the gate is a symbol of Seoul. These structures are placed along the national flags of the two countries within the number 30 to represent their three-decade friendship.
The logo, which surpassed 774 others in a recent competition, will be use in communications publications and events throughout the diplomatic celebration this year.
The designer won the special prize for one of his 30 designs sent to the contest organised by the embassy and the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK for Vietnamese and Korean nationals in October and November last year.
Speaking at the January 17 announcement ceremony, Trung said he is happy and honoured and hoped it will contribute to fostering the bilateral ties in the future.
RoK Ambassador Park Noh-wan said the announcement is a curtain raiser for a series of cultural exchanges serving the celebration./.
