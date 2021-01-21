Business Reference exchange rate continues going down The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,144 VND per USD on January 21, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business BSR posts after-tax profit of over 1.25 trillion VND in Q4 2020 The Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR) posted over 1.25 trillion VND (54.14 million USD) in after-tax profit in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 1.08 trillion VND over the previous quarter, reflecting its better business performance.

Business Quang Ninh eyes becoming dynamic sea-based economic hub The northern province of Quang Ninh has outlined various solutions to expand its sea-based economy, with the focus sharpened on tourism, sea services, and coastal industries that are environmentally friendly, according to Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy.

Business Power transmission output up 2 percent in 2020 Vietnam’s electricity transmission output hit more than 203.8 billion kWh in 2020, fulfilling the plan set by Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and representing a year-on-year increase of 2 percent, according to General Director of the Electricity of Vietnam National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) Pham Le Phu.