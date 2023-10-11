The Tan Lap floating village is a tranquil oasis located in the middle of intertwined canals and cajuput forests. The village becomes a “kingdom of birds” from the seventh to tenth lunar months.

Dong Thap Muoi (also known as the Plain of Reeds) wetlands boast a rich ecosystem. Tourists to the area will be captivated by lush rice fields, impressive melaleuca (myrtle) forests, and beautiful lotus ponds. As well as contemplating nature’s beauty, visitors can also take part in the daily activities of local people.

Ecotourism is among Long An’s prime focuses. The province has therefore been calling for investment in the sector to turn it into a key driving force of local economic growth.

The province has set a goal of attracting 3.6 million visitors by 2025. It currently welcomes some 1.8 million holidaymakers a year./.

VNA