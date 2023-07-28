At the event (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Long An (VNA) – A conference was held in the Mekong Delta province of Long An on July 28 to call for Japanese investment, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties this year.

Speaking at the event, Japanese Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ono Masuo hailed Long An province’s important position in connecting HCM City – Vietnam’s biggest economic hub with the Mekong Delta provinces.

With abundant agricultural resources and a well-developed industrial production industry, Long An is also home to the highest number of Japanese firms investing in the Mekong Delta region, he said.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut committed all possible support to investors, including in site clearance, transport infrastructure, administrative procedures, land and sectoral planning, among others.

He said the provincial authorities and people are interested in developing ties with Japanese localities in various areas, notably Hyogo, Ibaraki, Wakayama and Nakagawa prefectures.

At present, Long An is home to 138 Japanese projects worth around 767 million USD, placing Japan 4th in terms of volume and 5th in value among 40 countries and territories investing in the province.

The same day, Long An and Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture signed a joint statement on bilateral cooperation.

Accordingly, they will create favourable conditions for bilateral cooperative ties in the fields of investment, trade, tourism, agriculture, education, culture and much more in line with laws and relevant regulations of each country, and international agreements to which each country is a member.

Since the beginning of 2020, Long An has sent nearly 1,100 guest workers abroad, 986 of them went to Japan. In the first half of this year, Long An attracted six Japanese projects valued at nearly 80 million USD./.