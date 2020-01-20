Society Free tickets offered to HCM City workers More than 2,700 workers in industrial zones of Ho Chi Minh City will receive free transport to return home to celebrate the upcoming traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the country’s largest yearly festival.

Society PM asks for attention to remote, disaster-affected areas during Tet Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked for greater efforts from ministries, sectors, localities and enterprises to well prepare for the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) and take care of local residents in mountainous, remote and disaster-affected areas.

Society Vietnamese-Cambodians receive new houses after blaze last year Three families of Vietnamese-Cambodians, whose houses were burnt down in a blaze in Phnom Penh’s Russey Keo district last year have received new houses.