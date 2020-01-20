Long Bien district police apply IT in administration
Residents of Long Bien district in Hanoi can report suspected crimes or send questions to the police through an app on their smartphones.
A police officer of Long Bien district shows a resident how to use the app (Photo: VNA)
The app, which acts as a bridge between police and local residents, was released in March last year to provide better services.
Online chat rooms were opened to exchange information between police officers and residents.
Residents can report problems to the police online. In ten months from March to December, more than 1,200 reports of social issues were submitted.
On April 10, 2019, residents took a picture of a motorbike parked in the district. Nobody knew the owner of the vehicle and the number plate was from another province.
The police sent the photo to residents’ groups and asked them to review footage from surveillance cameras.
Thanks to the online interaction, the motorbike was found to have been stolen. Police were then able to return the bike to its owner.
Also in April 2019, an eight-year old student went missing after school. Through the app, the police were able to find the missing child.
Between July and September 2019, thanks to the help of residents, the district police arrested a woman for selling drugs.
Dinh Van Tong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Group 6, Long Bien ward, Long Bien district, said he could chat with police officers and ask them for documents.
As of December 2019, there were more than 3,000 online interactions related to administrative procedures, including those related to family, residence, motorbike and passport registrations. Police have instructed residents to fill in the forms and prepare documents without having to go to the office.
Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa, head of the Administrative Management Team of the local police, said the app makes it easier for residents to make reports.
Private chats with police officers make locals feel more comfortable in reporting crimes. Now residents become inspectors, helping police address local issues, she said.
Before the app was launched, police had to come to every house to ask for information or disseminate laws and policies, now the app helps save time. Residents can send information along with photos, she said.
Colonel To Anh Dung, head of Long Bien district’s Police Division, said the application assists police in social order management and increases interaction with residents. This helps police officers stay closer to residents.
The app has been applied in all wards of the district, he said, expecting that local authorities will be given better smartphones to improve efficiency./.