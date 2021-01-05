Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the southern metropolis, now the country’s largest airport. (Photo: VNA)

During its ninth session, the 13th National Assembly issued a resolution approving the investment plan of the three-phase project. The first phase sailed through the 14th legislature.In the first phase, one runway with a length of 4,000m, taxiways, an apron, and a passenger terminal with other auxiliary works sprawling 373,000 sq.m will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. The total funding for this phase is estimated at 109.11 trillion VND (4.37 billion USD).The third component project of the first stage, invested by the ACV and covering essential items of the airport, costs some 99.01 trillion VND.The airport is designed to have four runways, four passenger terminals, and other auxiliary facilities to ensure a capacity of 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo a year by 2040.Covering a total area of more than 5,580ha, the airport will straddle six communes in Long Thanh district. It is expected to cost 336.63 trillion VND (14.5 billion USD).Around 4,800 households and 26 organisations are expected to be relocated to make way for it.Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the southern metropolis, now the country’s largest airport./.