Long Thanh airport project heats up NA debate
The feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport was deliberated on November 12 morning as part of the eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The feasibility study report for the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport was deliberated on November 12 morning as part of the eighth sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
It was reported that the first phase costs about 4.78 billion USD that comes from aviation businesses and other sources.
The Government has proposed the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) as the investor of major items of the phase. The corporation is expected to mobilise nearly 2.63 billion USD in addition to its coffer of over 1 billion USD.
At the session, many legislators expressed their concern over land clearance as the Government aims to reclaim another 136 ha to construct the road linking to the 5,000-ha airport.
Besides, ACV’s mobilised capital would affect public debt as well as the progress and capital disbursement of the project, they said.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The affirmed that the airport will be equipped with current state-of-the-art technologies.
Highlighting the project’s high economic efficiency, the minister said foreign organisations should be confident in supporting the ACV. However, he said, they will be mobilised only when domestic resources fail to meet the demand.
The official said the airport can serve up to 20-25 million passengers each year right after its completion. The number will amount to 85 million by 2030 and 100 million in the second phase.
He pledged all-out efforts to ensure the project’s progress and quality./.