As Dong Nai is located at the core of the Southern Key Economic Zone, all main roads leading to the province are constantly congested, especially National Highways No 1A and 51 and routes linking Bien Hoa city with Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong province.

In order to ease the traffic congestion, the Government has invested heavily in transport projects in the Southern Key Economic Zone. The most notable include Long Thanh International Airport and the Ben Luc - Long Thanh and Dau Giay - Phan Thiet expressways, which are expected to bolster trans-regional transport links.

The Resolution from the Party Congress of Dong Nai province (2020-2025 tenure) as well as that of other cities and provinces in the Southern Key Economic Zone identify making breakthroughs in improving local transport networks a prime focus.

With the determination of the Government as well as central and local authorities, transport bottlenecks in the Southern Key Economic Zone are expected to be removed, facilitating sustainable growth in the region./.

