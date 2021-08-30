At the event (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Laos – Vietnam ties keep growing and bond the two peoples together, said Secretary and Governor of Luang Prabang province Khamkhan Chanthavisouk on August 30.



Congratulating the Vietnamese Consulate General in Luang Prabang on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam (September 2), Khamkhan Chanthavisouk affirmed that the Lao and Vietnamese people are as close as brothers in a family.



He hailed the Vietnamese Party and State leaders for giving drastic directions to fight the pandemic in combination with socio-economic development.



Vietnamese Consul General in Luang Prabang Nguyen Dang Hung expressed his belief that under the leadership of the two Parties and States, the Vietnam – Laos ties will further prosper as agreed by the two countries' senior leaders, especially via the implementation of agreements following visits by Lao Party General Secrretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.



Hung pledged to give further priority to boosting friendly cooperation with northern Lao localities in the spirit of expanding into new fields and tapping promising opportunities between both sides.



The same day, leaders of Luang Prabang departments, agencies and enterprises also visited the Vietnamese Consulate General to offer congratulations on the occasion./.