Luc Ngan lychee of Bac Giang province granted geographical indication protection in Japan
Bac Giang (VNA) – Thieu lychee grown in Luc Ngan district in the northern province of Bac Giang has been granted a certificate of geographical indication from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF), according to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.
Thieu lychee has been already granted geographical protection in six countries - China, Laos, Cambodia, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and Australia. The product has been exported to many countries worldwide.
MAFF’s certification of geographical indication for Thieu lychees proves that the quality of the product meets international standards, especially a "difficult" market like Japan, Duong said.
The certification is expected to facilitate the export of Thieu lychee to Japan and help the locality to expand export to other markets, he added.
Director of the provincial Department of Cultivation Dang Van Tang said for the Japanese market, Bac Giang continues to grow Thieu lychees in 19 cultivation areas which were granted codes in 2020.
The locality has proposed to grant codes to 11 more planting areas, lifting the total area of Thieu lychee serving export to Japan to about 219 ha, with output of around 1,500 tonnes.
Chairman of the Luc Ngan district People’s Committee La Van Nam said Luc Ngan has over 15,000 ha of land under Thieu lychee, mostly in Hong Giang, Tan Son, Quy Son, and Giap Son communes. Many cultivation areas are applying the Global Good Agricultural Practices (GlobalGAP) and Vietnamese Good Agricultural Practices (VietGAP), meeting requirements for domestic consumption and export.
According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, Bac Giang exported 200 tonnes of Thieu lychee to Japan in 2020.
The province expects to produce about 160,000 tonnes of the fruit in 2021.
Thieu lychees have been exported to 30 countries such as China and the EU, Russia, the US and Canada.
Lychee is the fourth fruit from Vietnam that has successfully made inroad into the Japanese market, following dragon fruit, mango and banana./.