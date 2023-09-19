"Lucky" licence plates up for auction from September 21-22
Up to 36 licence plates with strings of numbers considered as "lucky" will be publicly available for bidding from September 21 to 22.
Available licence plates like 37K-222.22 (Nghe An); 75A-333.33 (Thua Thien Hue); 51K-777.77 (HCMC); 34A-699.99 (Hai Duong); 30K-566.66 (Hanoi); 18A-388.88 (Nam Dinh); 35A-355.55 (Ninh Binh); 90A-222.22 (Ha Nam), etc. are up for bidding.
Interested individuals will participate in the auction by visiting the website https://vpa.com.vn and press on the "Đấu giá biển số xe ô tô" (Bid for car license plates) button.
Auctioners will have to pay a fee of 100,000 VND (4.1 USD) as well as deposit of 40 million VND (1,641 USD). The bidding time is 60 minutes per car licence plate.
Earlier on September 15, the Vietnam Partnership Auction Company (VPA) have successfully auctioned 11 "lucky" licence plates.
A licence plate in HCMC was sold for a record 32.34 billion VND (1.326 million USD), while license plates 30K-555.55, 30K-567.89 in Hanoi were sold for 14.12 billion VND (579,000 USD) and 13.075 billion VND (536,000 USD).
Other licence plates sold in the September 15 bidding are around 650 million NVND (26,655 USD) to 4.27 billion VND (175,000 USD).
Auctioners whose bids fail will have their deposits refunded./.