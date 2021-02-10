Luggage at Tan Son Nhat airport disinfected to prevent COVID-19 spread
Passengers at Tan Son Nhat airport (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 9 activated a system disinfecting luggage of its passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This is one of the countermeasures taken by the airport after several staff working for its luggage loading service were confirmed positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
COVID-19 prevention and control measures have been rolled out at the highest level, the airport said.
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam has also asked airports nationwide to intensify the pandemic prevention and control, and fire-fighting measures during the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
At an online meeting of the HCM City Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on February 9, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong asked the local health department and the city centre for disease control to focus on tracing source of infections at the airport and work on scenarios for emergencies.
Health Deputy Minister Nguyen Truong Son also urged HCM City to step up the control at Tat Son Nhat, while promptly setting up quarantine facilities for all people linked to COVID-19 patients in the latest outbreak.
Vietnam has registered 2,070 COVID-19 cases so far. Of the total, 1,177 were locally-transmitted cases.
According to the Treatment Sub-committee under National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, 1,474 COVID-19 patients have recovered while 35 died from complications related to the disease.
Among the patients still under treatment, 14 have tested negative for the virus once, 14 twice, and four thrice./.