A stellar art performance at the Homeland Spring 2023 programme (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The annual “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme – the biggest cultural event held for overseas Vietnamese (OVs) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year - will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on February 1-2, or the 22nd-23rd day of the 12th lunar month.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the State Committee for OVs Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang revealed the information at a press conference jointly held by the committee and the People’s Committee of HCM City on January 15.



The programme helps affirm the Party and State's policy that the OV community is an inseparable part of the nation, she said, adding it also encourages Vietnamese nationals to preserve the traditional cultural traits while living abroad and contribute to the national development.



A kaleidoscope of activities will be organised during the 2024 programme, spotlighting the image of a dynamic and innovative HCM City.



State President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will host several events, including incense and flower offerings to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang and a carp fish release ritual on the Kitchen Gods’ Day (the 23rd day of the 12th lunar month). The leader will deliver Tet greetings to the OVs on February 2.



Under the Homeland Spring 2024, the participants will experience the service on Metro Line No.1 that runs from Ben Thanh market in District 1 to Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city and visit several historical and cultural relic sites. They will attend a talk show on the pilot of several special mechanisms and policies on Ho Chi Minh City’s development.



Held for the first time in 2008, the programme has been a joint effort between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, several agencies, and localities.



Last year, it drew the participation of some 1,000 Overseas Vietnamese citizens.



There are currently around 5.3 million Vietnamese people living and working in more than 130 countries and territories across the world. They have played an important role in maintaining and promoting the national great solidarity bloc./.