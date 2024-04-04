Business PPP important to high-quality, low-carbon rice production: Confab The significance of the public-private partnership (PPP) to the project on developing 1 million hectare of high-quality and low carbon footprint rice in the Mekong Delta region by 2030 was highlighted at a workshop held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 4.

Business HCM City’s market stabilisation programme wins support of businesses As many as 69 enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City have engaged in the city’s market stabilisation programme this year, up 10 from the number in 2023.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery exports likely to hit 54-55 billion USD With trade promotion activities intensified, the agro-forestry-fishery sector is able to earn 54-55 billion USD in export revenue this year as assigned by the Prime Minister, according to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

Business Vietnam boosts trade promotion in Algerian locality The Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria coordinated with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Algeria's Béjaia province organised a seminar on April 2 to introduce economic and trade cooperation potential between the two countries.