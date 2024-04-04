'Made in Moscow' booth impressive at Vietnam Expo 2024
“Made in Moscow” booth impressive at Vietnam Expo 2024. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Moscow Export Centre on April 3 opened a booth at the Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2024), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, which is underway in Hanoi.
The “Made in Moscow” booth displays a range of items from confectionery to electronics, personal protective equipment, medical equipment, and software solutions, among others, by prestigious Russian brands.
In his opening remarks, Chief Representative of the Russian Trade Office in Vietnam Viacheslav Kharinov expressed his hope that the exhibition will open up cooperation opportunities for businesses of the two countries.
Victoria Gorshkova, representative of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture in Vietnam, affirmed that Russian businesses, especially those in Moscow, have seen the Southeast Asian nation as a promising market, and expressed her hope that Russian firms will find strategic partners at the event.
Vietnam Expo 2024, the 33rd event of this kind, features nearly 600 booths, up 20% year-on-year.
Apart from traditional promotion activities, product showcases, and trade connections, the four-day expo, which kicked off the same day, promotes business-to-business (B2B) matching through an online platform to attract both domestic and international commercial organisations and enterprises.
It is expected to attract 20,000 visitors./.