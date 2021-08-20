Society Infographic (interactive) Vietnam jumps 25 places in Global Cybersecurity Index Vietnam jumped 25 places in two years to rank 25th out of 194 countries and territories worldwide in the Global Cybersecurity Index in 2020, according to a report released by the International Telecommunications Union.

Sci-Tech Infographic Five Vietnamese scientists among Asia's top 100 Five Vietnamese scientists have been named in the 2021 edition of Asian Scientist 100, an annual listing of the brilliant scientific talents in the region by the Asian Scientist magazine of Singapore.

Sci-Tech Infographic "Made in Vietnam" sea-observation satellite Nanodragon Micro-satellite NanoDragon, developed and built by the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC), will go through a final test this month before it is put into orbit this September.