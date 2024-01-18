Business PM receives leaders of major groups in Davos Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 17 afternoon (local time) received leaders of major international businesses to promote investment into Vietnam during his working trip to Davos, Switzerland to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF (WEF-54).

Business Development strategy of coal industry to 2030 approved The development strategy of the coal industry to 2030 with a vision to 2045 has been approved by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha in Decision No 55/QD-TTg, under which coal output is expected to be between 45 and 50 million tonnes by 2030, and between 38 and 40 million tonnes in 2031-2045.

Health Thomson Medical Group acquires FV Hospital in Vietnam Vietnam’s FV Hospital has officially become a member of Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group Limited (TMG), manifesting Vietnam's potential to develop high-quality medical services, thus attracting foreign investors.

Videos Vietnam attracts over 39,100 FDI projects Vietnam had attracted 39,140 foreign direct investment projects with total registered capital of over 468.9 billion USD by the end of last year.