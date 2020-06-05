Society VNA hands over historical items, photos to press museum The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) held a ceremony on June 4 to hand over a number of historical artefacts and photos to the Vietnam Press Museum.

Society Vietnamese universities win place in Asia University Rankings 2020 Three Vietnamese universities have been named in the Asia University Rankings 2020, as announced by the UK’s Times Higher Education (THE).

Society The essence of Chu Dau pottery Chu Dau is a brand that has spread far and wide and has connected the quintessence of pottery, bringing the country's traditional ceramic products to tourists both home and abroad.

Society Seminar discusses Da Nang’s development programmes The People’s Committee of the central coastal city of Da Nang organised a seminar on June 3 to discuss the implementation of its “Five No’s”, “Three Yes’s”, and “Four Safety” programmes aimed at ensuring the city’s path towards sustainable development.