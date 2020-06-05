Major drug trader caught in Son La
Items confiscated at scene (Photo: VOV)
Son La (VNA) – Police in the northwestern province of Son La recently captured a local drug dealer and confiscated close to 6,000 methamphetamine pills.
Song Nhe Tu, born in 1968 and residing in Bac Yen district’s Xim Vang commune, was caught red handed on June 3 possessing two heroin bricks and 5,955 methamphetamine pills.
The case is under further investigation.
About 300km from Hanoi, Son La province is notorious as a drug hotspot, with around 1,000 cases and hundreds of kilogrammes of narcotics seized every year./.