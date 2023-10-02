Politics Eighth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee opens The eighth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 2 under the chair of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Mexico strengthen relations A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong paid a working visit to Mexico from September 28 – 30.