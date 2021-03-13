Major missions to develop country
The 13th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set out major tasks to develop the country.
VNA
VNA
InfographicVietnam up in "Global Soft Power Rankings"
Vietnam moved up three places from 50th to 47th in the Global Soft Power Index 2021, which ranks the world’s top 60 soft power nations, according to the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Index Report. Vietnam was the only country in ASEAN to be upgraded in the global soft power rankings.
InfographicImportant dates in legislative election
The followings are the 16 important dates in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Infographic15th National Assembly expected to have 500 seats
There will be a total of 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly at both central and local levels, according to a new resolution adopted by the National Assembly Standing Committee.
InfographicHead of PCC's Commission for Popularisation and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia
Under Decision 06-QDNS/TW on Feb. 18, 2021, member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Nguyen Trong Nghia is assigned to be the head of the PCC's Commission for Popularisation and Education.
InfographicPolitburo member, Chairman of the PCC's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh
The Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Tran Tuan Anh to hold the post of Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 6.
InfographicPolitburo member, Standing member of PCC’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong
The Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Vo Van Thuong as Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat at a ceremony in Hanoi on Feb. 6