Politics Infographic Important dates in legislative election The followings are the 16 important dates in the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Politics Infographic 15th National Assembly expected to have 500 seats There will be a total of 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly at both central and local levels, according to a new resolution adopted by the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Politics Infographic Politburo member, Chairman of the PCC's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh The Political Bureau assigned Politburo member Tran Tuan Anh to hold the post of Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 6.