Major transnational drug trafficking ring busted
Hanoi (VNA) – Police recently cracked down on a major transnational ring that trafficked heroin from Cambodia to Taiwan (China) through Vietnam, the Ministry of Public Security said on December 5.
On March 27, police examined a truck moving in District 12 of Ho Chi Minh City and discovered 895 heroin bricks on the vehicle. A Taiwanese named Chen Tsen Wei, born in 1986, was detained.
Given the large amount of the seized heroin, the police decided to expand investigation into the case.
After Chen was arrested, Taiwanese ringleaders in Cambodia ordered two other Taiwanese named Yang Po Hung and Yang Kai Chen to enter Vietnam and continue transporting drugs from Cambodia to HCM City.
The two took advantage of several Vietnamese’s names to rent five places in Binh Chanh district of HCM City, which they used as homes and production facilities and warehouses to disguise the storage and transport of heroin. Heroin was hidden inside containers of goods like adhesive tapes, waste or plastic beads to be shipped to Taiwan by sea.
On November 3, police concurrently searched the five locations, confiscating 446 bricks of heroin.
In relation with this case, on October 18, Taiwanese police also seized a container filled with 400 bags of plastic beads sent from HCM City, finding 56 heroin bricks in 11 bags. They arrested Yang Po Hung and Yang Kai Chen.
So far, Vietnamese and Taiwanese authorities have arrested three Taiwanese in this ring, issued a wanted notice for another, and seized 1,397 heroin bricks ./.
