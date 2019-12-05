Society Vietnam peacekeeping force honoured The level-two field hospital No.1 of the Vietnam People’s Army was honoured at a ceremony at Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City on December 5, after it completed the peacekeeping mission at the UN mission in South Sudan.

Society Truong Sa calendar app makes debut The “Truong Sa Calendar” application has been available for free download on the Apps Store and Google Play.

Society Transition house for disabled people inaugurated in Thua Thien-Hue A transition house for people with disabilities has been inaugurated in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, with a view to helping them better integrate into the community.

Culture - Sports Workshop highlights community role in heritage conservation The role of the community in heritage conservation was highlighted at a workshop held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 5.