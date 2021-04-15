Major water plant in Binh Duong operating at higher capacity
The Tan Hiep water treatment plant in Binh Duong province, an industrial hub in southern Vietnam, began operating at a higher capacity on April 15, of 250,000 cubic metres (cu m) per day as the result of an upgrading project.
Tan Hiep water treatment plant in Binh Duong (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) - The Tan Hiep water treatment plant in Binh Duong province, an industrial hub in southern Vietnam, began operating at a higher capacity on April 15, of 250,000 cubic metres (cu m) per day as the result of an upgrading project.
Run by the Binh Duong Water - Environment JSC (BIWASE), the plant treats water from the Dong Nai River for supply to businesses and residents in Thu Dau Mot city, Tan Uyen and Ben Cat towns, and Bac Tan Uyen and Bau Bang districts.
With investment of more than 1 trillion VND (43.4 million USD), the project to raise the plant’s capacity by 100,000 cu m per day was one of the largest of its kind in the southern region and Vietnam as a whole.
It was funded with 16 million USD in unsecured loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), via a Government guarantee.
Chikahiro Masuda, representative of the JICA Vietnam Office in HCM City, said that through this official development assistance, JICA provided the first loan within its private-sector investment finance framework for the water sector in Vietnam.
He expressed a belief that the project will contribute to local socio-economic development and relations between related parties and Binh Duong authorities./.