Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (right) and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah (Photo: thestar.com.my)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on August 4 highlighted the need for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to remain united and relevant, saying it is necessary to maintain the bloc’s central role as a key driving force that is effective and responsive in dealing with future opportunities and challenges.



In a joint statement after the 24th Malaysia-Brunei annual leaders' consultation (ALC) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to work with ASEAN dialogue partners and maintain ASEAN's outward-looking approach based on mutual interest and benefit to further advance ASEAN's Community-building efforts.



They also discussed the recent developments in Myanmar, calling on Myanmar to fully implement the Five-Point Consensus (5PC), and reiterated the unified position that the 5PC remains ASEAN's main reference to address the political crisis in Myanmar, said the statement.



Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working closely within ASEAN and other external partners, including the United Nations to encourage progress in the implementation of the 5PC in its entirety, in line with the ASEAN Leaders' decision at the 42nd ASEAN Summit, with the goal of finding a peaceful and durable solution for the interest of the people of Myanmar.



Sultan Hasanal Bolkiah and his consort, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, paid a three-day state visit to Malaysia from August 2-4./.