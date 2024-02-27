ASEAN Thailand seeks to lure more Indian visitors Thai tourism operators have urged the government to discuss a long-term mutual visa-free scheme between Thailand and India, which is set to become the third-largest economy in 2027.

World Indonesia reduces number of civil servants relocated to new capital city The Indonesian government has cut its target for relocating senior civil servants to the new capital city of Nusantara this year to 6,000 from the initial number of over 11,900.