World Thailand extends contracts of over 200,000 migrant workers The Thai Cabinet's recent decision to extend employment contracts for over 200,000 migrant workers has eased concerns about a domestic labour shortage.

World Thailand promotes food waste disposal initiatives The Thai Organic Consumer Association (TOCA) is working with hotels in Phuket to initiate a food waste composting system, which is in line with the government’s Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model (BCG), in an effort to reduce increasing food waste in the context of tourism recovery in Thailand.

World Thailand’s tourism revenue forecast to hit 86.75 billion USD in 2024 The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has predicted that the country’s tourism industry can earn 3 trillion THB (86.75 billion USD) in revenue in 2024, equivalent to the level of 2019.