World COVID-19 remains biggest challenge for Southeast Asia in 2021: survey The COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts remain the largest challenges for the Southeast Asian region in 2021, according to the State of Southeast Asia 2021 survey report announced by the ASEAN Studies Centre at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on February 10.

World Vietnam attends UNSC’s online meeting on Libya, Somalia situations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of Vietnam at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), voiced his concern over the unstable security and humanitarian situation in Syria while attending the UNSC’s online meeting on February 9.