World Thailand to send 3,000 skilled shipbuilding workers to RoK Thai Minister of Labour Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn reached an agreement to send 3,000 Thai skilled shipbuilding workers to the Republic of Korea (RoK), during his trip to Seoul on March 13.

World Philippine Coast Guard combats illegal drug smuggling The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on March 14 that it will intensify monitoring measures to fight illegal drug smuggling.

World Indonesia to expedite construction of new capital Indonesia will speed up site clearance for the development of the country’s new capital city Nusantara (IKN), a senior official has said.

World RoK promotes trade with ASEAN through free trade agreement The Republic of Korea (RoK) is promoting negotiations to improve the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to further benefit businesses.