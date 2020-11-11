World Vietnam: Libyan-led peace process is only solution for Libya issue Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s mission to the United Nations, has affirmed that peace process led and owned by Libyans is the only solution to achieving long-term peace in Libya.

World RCEP may result in change in regional trade and investment flows: Cambodian expert Although the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the global supply chain and hurt regional economies, it may become a driving force for the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), said Chheang Vannarith, President of the Cambodian-based Asian Vision Institute (AVI).

World Indonesian expert has high expectation for 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings Indonesian senior journalist Veeramalla Anjaiah voiced his hope that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings will bring about positive results during an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Jakarta.

World Myanmar elections: Aung San Suu Kyi wins parliamentary seat Aung San Suu Kyi, chairperson of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), has won a seat in the House of Representatives of Myanmar for the next parliament in the multiparty general elections, according to an announcement from the Union Election Commission (UEC) on November 10.