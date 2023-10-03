World Italian energy group announces big gas discovery in Indonesia Italian energy group Eni on October 2 announced a big gas discovery in Indonesia, opening up an opportunity to strengthen its position in the Southeast Asian country, where it has been present since 2001.

World Cambodia makes efforts to attract Korean tourists Cambodia's Sky Angkor Airlines has announced it will open a direct line from Siem Reap to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the end of the year, aiming to attract more Korean tourists to Cambodia.

World WB expects Malaysia’s 2023 economic growth to moderate to 3.9% Malaysia's economy is projected to moderate to 3.9 % this year before bouncing to 4.3 % in 2024 on the back of domestic private sector spending, said the World Bank (WB)