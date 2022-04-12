Malaysia targets top three on SEA Games 31’s medal tally
Malaysia is targeting a top-three finish in the medal tally at the 31st SEA Games held in Vietnam, next month.
Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad, head of the Malaysian delegation to SEA Games 31,speaks to athletes in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on April 11. (Photo: Bernama/VNA)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia is targeting a top-three finish in the medal tally at the 31st SEA Games held in Vietnam, next month.
Addressing a press conference on April 11 after observing the preparation of the swimming, diving, gymnastics, gimrama and wushu athletes in Bukit Jalil, Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad, head of the Malaysian delegation to SEA Games 31, hoped the athletes can double up to achieve the target.
“We target the top three they must appreciate what the government has spent and this is the time for them to return with the medals,” he was quoted by the Malaysian news agency Bernama as saying.
Meanwhile, he stressed that the lack or absence of competitive action at the international level for more than two years due to COVID-19 constraints is not an excuse for the national contingent not to succeed in the upcoming biennial Games, Bernama reported.
He said the same situation affected all athletes in the world and it was all up to the national athletes to show high commitment to succeed at this SEA Games.
The Malaysian contingent finished fifth overall in the 2019 edition in the Philippines by taking home 56 gold, 57 silver and 71 bronze medals.
Malaysia’s best achievement was emerging overall champions when they hosted the 2001 and 2017 editions, according to Bernma./.