Malaysia to hold general election after COVID-19 pushed back
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia will hold a general election when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on November 28, shortly after he averted a showdown by winning parliamentary support for his administration's budget.
The Parliament passed Malaysia's largest budget by a voice vote on November 26 despite weeks of threats by the opposition and some of Muhyiddin's allies to derail the government's 2021 spending plan, which could have triggered a crisis.
Muhyiddin said in a speech at a virtual annual general meeting of his Bersatu party that people will choose which government they want.
Malaysia is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, with cumulative cases rising more than four-fold since September to more than 60,000 as of November 29./.