World Rapid response decisive to Vietnam’s success over COVID-19: German newspaper German newspaper Neues Deutschland (New Germany) published an article on November 28 by Julia Behrens highlighting Vietnam's rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the fact that the Vietnamese government has put the health of the people ahead economic benefits.

World Regional nations see rises in numbers of COVID-19 infections Cambodia’s Health Ministry on November 29 confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases, including a Cambodian-American woman who arrived in Cambodia on November 27 from the US via the Republic of Korea with other 56 passengers.

World Vietnam urges Thailand to enhance transparency in regulations on border trade Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of the Vietnamese Mission in Geneva, has called on Thailand to enhance transparency in regulations in areas regarding cross-border trade.

World Thailand plans economic restructuring to attract foreign investment The Government of Thailand looks to restructure the economy next year to attract foreign investors to new industries and establish a central e-commerce platform to boost online sales nationwide, local media reported.