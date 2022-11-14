Malaysian expert highly values Vietnam’s leadership in ASEAN
Vietnam has shown its dynamism in the leadership of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Associate Prof. Dr. Awang Azman Awang Pawi from the Kuala Lumpur-based University of Malaya.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the second ASEAN Global Dialogue in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 13. (Photo: VNA)
Kuala Lumpur (VNA) –
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits, he said ASEAN members should promote cooperation to guarantee economic stability, and that Vietnam can contribute to growth and the maintenance of economic stability and peace in the region.
Vietnam can improve its national industry by diversifying products amid international and regional integration, with priorities matching its national development strategy, he noted.
Mentioning the country’s contributions to the agenda promotion and efforts to respond to common challenges in ASEAN this year, Awang held that Vietnam has become a strategic part in the bloc’s success.
In terms of ASEAN’s cooperation with dialogue partners in 2022, the expert said the association will stay committed to dialogue partners to promote shared prosperity in the region to sustain post-pandemic recovery./.