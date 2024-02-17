World Thailand moves closer to marriage equality law The Thailand Pride Committee and the LGBTQ+ network have submitted a letter to the committee for the consideration of the equal marriage bill to express their gratitude and encouragement for the urgent consideration of the bill on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

World Indonesia ensures sufficient food supply during Ramadan month Indonesian authorities affirmed that they will continue to ensure an adequate food supply across the country, especially when Ramadan Month and Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah are approaching.

World Thai businesses concerned about cheap imported goods An influx of cheap imports from China is posing a serious threat to Thai manufacturers, according to Thai Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch).