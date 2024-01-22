World Malaysia’s import cost might surge due to Red Sea crisis Imports to Malaysia are being delayed by up to two weeks as shipping giants shift freight routes to avoid possible attacks in the Red Sea, which means that Malaysians will likely have to pay more for imported luxuries such as wine and gourmet food shipped from Europe.

World Singapore leads ASEAN in fintech Singapore’s fintech sector has emerged as a beacon of innovation and growth within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Malaysia tightens control over subsidised goods Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) on January 21 announced that it will arrange enforcement officers at seven national border checkpoints in four states of Perlis, Kedah, Perak and Kelantan, to combat the leakage and smuggling of controlled and subsidised goods to neighbouring countries.

World Thailand exerts efforts to control inflation Thailand’s Commerce Ministry is closely monitoring prices of 18 categories amid rising production costs, adjusted minimum wage, and increased transport costs.