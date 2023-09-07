Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (Photo: bernama.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the crucial need to maintain the present peace and stability in the ASEAN region while reinforcing the existing multilateral framework between the bloc and China.



Speaking at the ASEAN-China Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6, the PM highlighted that ASEAN has considered China is an important neighbour, a great friend in terms of trade, investment and security arrangements.



The PM conveyed his confidence in the advancement of the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area Agreement (FTA) 3.0, an initiative set to significantly deepen regional economic integration.



Anwar also stressed the importance of fostering stronger cooperation in the field of agriculture, particularly in addressing pressing food security concerns and enhancing human resources through innovation, technology and technical education.



He noted that Malaysia warmly embraces the upcoming ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchange in 2024 to perpetuate enduring friendships among future generations.



The ASEAN-China Summit was held at the Jakarta Convention Centre with the participation of ASEAN leaders and Premier of China Li Qiang./.