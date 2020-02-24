Malaysian PM submits resignation to King
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (Photo: Reuters)
Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.
The move followed a recent announcement of his party, Bersatu, saying it will withdraw from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, amid negotiations to form a new ruling coalition.
Mahathir, 94, took office as the Malaysian PM in May 2018, for the second term. He once held the position from 1981 to 2003./.
The move followed a recent announcement of his party, Bersatu, saying it will withdraw from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, amid negotiations to form a new ruling coalition.
Mahathir, 94, took office as the Malaysian PM in May 2018, for the second term. He once held the position from 1981 to 2003./.