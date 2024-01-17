Victoria Tourism and Malaysia's Chinese Tourism Association sign a memorandum of understanding, establishing a long-term cooperative relationship between the two sides to promote tourist destinations in Quang Ninh province (Photo: baoquangninh.vn)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Representatives from 25 Malaysian travel companies joined a FAM trip to Quang Ninh from January 16-21 to study tourism products in the northern coastal province, home to the World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay.

Nguyen Van Son, director general of Victoria Tourism Company which organised the trip together with Malaysia's Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA), said this is an opportunity for Vietnamese tourism businesses in general and Quang Ninh in particular to expand cooperation with Malaysia.

In addition to tourism products and services on Ha Long Bay, the company also introduces tourism products on Bai Tu Long Bay to the guests, he said, adding that the results of the survey will help local travel businesses to build and update new products and services in line with the demand and post-pandemic trends of the Malaysian market.

At an exchange with leaders of the local tourism sector on January 17, the guests were briefed on the potential and strength of the province.

Michael Thein, MCTA’s vice chairman, highly appreciated the potential and connectivity of Quang Ninh tourism, saying the transport infrastructure system, accommodation, tourism products and services are invested synchronously.

On this occasion, Victoria Tourism and MCTA signed a memorandum of understanding, establishing a long-term cooperative relationship between the two sides to promote tourist destinations in Quang Ninh province to attract more tourists./.