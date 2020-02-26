World Thailand enters full war against COVID-19 Thailand is entering a full war with the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), said Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

World Helicopters sent to help combat forest fires in Thailand's Nakhon Nayok The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation deployed helicopters to contain the fires in Khao Falami by using water from Huai Prue Reservoir in Nakhon Nayok

World Philippines bans single-use plastics in Government offices The Philippines has banned single-use plastics, including plastic bags, straws, spoons and forks, in Government offices following a resolution which became effective on February 26.

World Thai gov’t expedites measures to stimulate economy: PM The Thai Prime Minister clarified, during the censure debate this week, that the government has expedited measures to stimulate the economy quickly and strengthen the foundations of the country.