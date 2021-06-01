World COVID-19 cases in Malaysia surge as national lockdown begins New COVID-19 cases in Malaysia surged to 7,105 on June 1, the first day of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

World Indonesia, US discuss extending tariff preference programme Indonesia and the US discussed the possibility of extending the generalized system of preferences (GSP) during the visit of US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Ruth Sherman to Indonesia on May 31 in Jakarta.

World ASEAN, Norway to enhance partnership ASEAN and Norway reviewed their partnership at the 6th meeting of the ASEAN-Norway Joint Sectoral Cooperation Committee held online on May 31.

World Laos, Malaysia post complicated developments of COVID-19 The Lao Ministry of Health on June 1 confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases, just a day after no new cases recorded in the nation, while Malaysia is concerning over the increasing presence of the virus’s new variants.