Man arrested for spreading anti-State propaganda
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City police said on June 13 that they had detained Le Huu Minh Tuan, a resident in central Quang Nam province, for making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam under Article 17 of the Penal Code.
The investigation agency said the arrest was made on June 12 in connection with the investigation of the case of making, storing, spreading anti-State information, materials, items by Pham Chi Dung and accomplices.
The police also conducted a house search and seized many documents and material evidence related to Le Huu Minh Tuan’s illegal acts.
Last month, HCM City police also arrested Nguyen Tuong Thuy, born in 1950 and residing in Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi, in connection with the Pham Chi Dung case.
The police of Ho Chi Minh City in November 2019 started legal proceedings against and arrested Pham Chi Dung for making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the State of Socialist Republic of Vietnam under Article 117 of the Penal Code.
According to the police, Dung has committed many serious and dangerous violations of laws, causing bad impacts on social stability and security and order in the city./.
