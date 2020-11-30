Health Noi Bai airport secures Airport Health Accreditation certificate Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi has been granted with the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) certificate by the Airports Council International (ACI).

Health Two more imported COVID-19 cases reported Vietnam recorded two more imported COVID-19 cases on November 29, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1,343.

Health Two imported COVID-19 cases, nine recoveries reported on Nov 28 Two Vietnamese people returning from aboard were confirmed as the latest coronavirus patients in the country on November 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam records eight imported cases of COVID-19 on November 27 Eight new cases of COVID-19 were detected among those who entered Vietnam from other countries on November 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.