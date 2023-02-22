Can Tho (VNA) – Police in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on February 22 decided to arrest and launch criminal proceedings against Le Minh The for “abusing the rights of freedom and democracy to violate the State’s interests, legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals" in accordance with Article 331 of the 2015 Criminal Code which was revised and supplemented in 2017.



The, 60, resides on Tran Quang Dieu street in An Thoi ward of Can Tho city. His house was also raided.



Earlier, on March 20, 2019, The was sentenced to two years in prison on the same charge.



In July 2020, he finished serving his prison sentence and returned to his hometown until now. While living there, he still often posted and shared articles and photos with illegal contents on his personal Facebook page, leaving them available for share and comment.



The case is being investigated by the local police./.